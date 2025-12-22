Esengul Isakov: Fourth People's Kurultai will be held in a new format

The 4th People’s Kurultai will be held in a new format, Esengul Isakov, a delegate to the 4th Kurultai and Chairman of the Union of Pensioners of Kyrgyzstan, announced on Channel One.

According to him, the 4th People’s Kurultai will be held on December 25, and 700 delegates have been elected.

«However, for the first time this year, a meeting of delegates with representatives of ministries and agencies will be held at the Drama Theater on December 24. Everyone will have the opportunity to write or ask questions and receive answers. Essentially, an additional day is being added to the kurultai.

This is being done to improve the quality of the meeting. Previously, during kurultais, many delegates ran in the foyer after representatives of various government agencies to get their questions answered, ultimately missing some of the speeches. As it is well known, the president of the country delivers a report at the kurultai, and it would be appropriate for all delegates to sit in the hall and quietly listen to all speakers,» Esengul Isakov added.