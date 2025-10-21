President of Kyrgyzstan reschedules People’s Kurultai

The 4th People’s Kurultai will take place on December 25, instead of December 22 as previously planned.

President Sadyr Japarov made the change to his decree adopted in September this year. The reason for the rescheduling was not specified.

The first Kurultai was held on November 25, 2022 in Bishkek, followed by the second on December 15, 2023, and the third on December 20, 2024.