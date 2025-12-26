President of Kyrgyzstan opposes expanding People’s Kurultai powers

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov commented on a proposal by a delegate from Bishkek to introduce a one-year mandate for delegates of the People’s Kurultai and expand their powers.

The head of state recalled that the first People’s Kurultai was held by presidential decree, as no law regulating it had yet been adopted at the time. He noted that lawmakers were concerned the Kurultai could begin to compete with Parliament.

The president emphasized that the Kurultai plays an important role as a platform for direct dialogue between the authorities and the regions. Unlike members of Parliament, who physically cannot visit every village during a single term, representatives from almost every settlement attend the Kurultai and directly voice local concerns.

Sadyr Japarov urged against rushing to expand the powers of delegates. He expressed concern that issuing delegate certificates for one or two years could lead to abuses at the local level by aiyl okmotu and akims.

As an example, he cited events after 2005, when some public structures used similar certificates to exert pressure and engage in extortion.

The president noted that the People’s Kurultai has existed for only four years and is still at a formative stage. According to him, the institution needs time to gain experience and develop stable mechanisms of operation before making serious legislative changes.

He also recalled discussions during the drafting of the 2021 Constitution and the formation of the current electoral system, stressing that state institutions should not be changed every year to meet short-term demands, and that reforms must be balanced and gradual.

«Everything has its time. Experience will come, and then the time for new decisions will come as well,» the president said.