Kamchybek Tashiev meets with delegates of 4th People's Kurultai

Kamchybek Tashiev met with delegates of the 4th People’s Kurultai. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the press center, the meeting was held in a free format, with approximately 50 delegates participating.

«This was the first time such a meeting of delegates had taken place at the headquarters of the SCNS. A short tour was organized for the guests. Kamchybek Tashiev then received the delegates over tea, where they exchanged views. The kurultai participants emphasized Tashiev’s significant contribution to creating decent conditions for SCNS employees,» the statement reads.

The head of the SCNS expressed his sincere gratitude to the delegates for their support, active civic engagement, and assistance in resolving the assigned tasks. The delegates’ questions and suggestions have been taken under consideration, and specific instructions were made in a number of areas.
