President changes organizing committee composition for 4th People’s Kurultai

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree introducing amendments to his earlier decree «On Holding the Next 4th People’s Kurultai.»

According to the document, the changes concern the composition of the organizing committee responsible for holding the Kurultai, selecting delegates, and coordinating preparations for the event. Marat Imankulov, Kudaibergen Bazarbaev, Elchibek Zhantaev, Kanat Zhumagaziev, and Mariyakan Uturbaeva have been removed from the committee.

They have been replaced by State Secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic Arslan Koichiev, who has been appointed chairman of the organizing committee; Director of the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs Elchibek Zhantaev; the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Osh region Amankan Kenzhebaev; and the Presidential Envoy to Chui region Azamat Osmonov.

The 4th People’s Kurultai is scheduled to take place on December 25.