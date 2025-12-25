17:51
Implementation rate of People’s Kurultai delegates’ proposals reaches 71 percent

Head of the Secretariat of the People’s Kurultai, Myktybek Abdyldaev, spoke about the number of appeals submitted by delegates and how they are being implemented.

«Over 2023–2024, we processed 5,900 appeals received from delegates of the People’s Kurultai. Of these, 3,026 appeals were worked through jointly with ministries, agencies, and local authorities, achieving an implementation rate of up to 71 percent. This is a good indicator,» he said.

According to Myktybek Abdyldaev, about 2,500 appeals were received after last year’s Kurultai, more than 500 of which were forwarded to the Cabinet of Ministers and local government bodies. Many delegates received responses to their appeals.

He added that all appeals and proposals are handled by only six experts, which creates a heavy workload, and asked delegates to speak briefly and to the point.

The IV People’s Kurultai began its work in Bishkek at the Toktogul Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall.
