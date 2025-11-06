Organizing committee discusses preparations for 4th People's Kurultai

The regular meeting of the Organizing Committee for Holding, Election, and Coordination of Delegates to the People’s Kurultai was held under the chairmanship of Marat Imankulov, Secretary of State of the Kyrgyz Republic. Participants discussed key issues related to preparations for the 4th People’s Kurultai, as well as a set of measures aimed at ensuring its high-level implementation.

Marat Imankulov noted that the upcoming Kurultai should become an effective platform for open and constructive dialogue between society and government institutions, promoting trust and cooperation.

Azamat Kadyraliev, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration and Head of the Department for Preparing Presidential and Cabinet Decisions, reported that delegate election procedures have been completed throughout the country.

Delegate elections were held in 231 aiyl aimaks and 33 cities across the country and marked an important stage in the formation of the representative composition of the 4th People’s Kurultai. Following the meeting, 700 delegates were granted the right to speak on behalf of the people, reflecting a broad spectrum of opinions and interests of citizens from all regions of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Furthermore, organizational and technical preparations were discussed, including logistics, accommodation, and security for delegates, as well as interaction with government agencies and local administrations to ensure the effective coordination of all preparatory processes.

Following the meeting, members of the organizing committee gave instructions to government agencies and local governments to ensure the high-level holding of the 4th People’s Kurultai.