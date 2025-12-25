Approximately 150 delegates to speak on first day of People's Kurultai

Approximately 150 delegates are scheduled to speak on the first day of the People’s Kurultai. It was announced at a forum meeting.

It was reported that today, December 25, delegates will work until 7 p.m. with a lunch break. The meetings will continue tomorrow, December 26.

Furthermore, it was announced during the meeting that several delegates are celebrating their birthdays today. Birthday greetings were extended to Kanat Kerimov from Issyk-Kul region, Arstanbek Sultanov from Jalal-Abad region, as well as representatives of Batken region—Azamat Turganbaev and Arzymamat Umarov.