Kyrgyzstan joins UN educational trends

Implementation of the UN Academic Impact Program has begun in Kyrgyzstan. Taalaibek Koichumanov, Head of the Secretariat of the Business Development and Investments Council, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU) has officially become a member of the Academic Impact Programs.

This is an international educational network that brings together leading universities in 139 countries. It provides an opportunity for Kyrgyz students to receive knowledge in a modern format.

«There are practically no universities in the republic that work according to modern standards. However, this is imperative. Indeed, at present, students should possess not only theoretical, but also practical skills. Therefore, in the 2018/2019 academic year, we tested innovative approaches in the educational process. We developed an online course, in which we combined the theoretical lectures by Professor Jeffrey Sachs and acquisition of practical skills,» Taalaibek Koichumanov told.

The students not only received knowledge about global trends in sustainable development. They should have immediately put them into practice, creating their own project.

It was necessary to make the project as a part of the team.

«We invited students to develop projects on application of global trends in the Kyrgyz Republic. The condition to do this in a team was chosen because young people should receive life skills. Already now they must learn finding a common language with other people. The projects were very different. They concerned tourism, the green economy and other areas. The international commission awarded UN Academic Impact certificates to teams that successfully defended their projects. In the future, this may also be useful to them,» Taalaibek Koichumanov told.

This year it is planned to re-organize enrollment of students for online courses.

«We invite everyone to participate. The main focus is on senior students, undergraduates, but, in general, there are no restrictions. The UN Academic Impact Program provides great opportunities for development. Some courses, online tests, travel programs are regularly organized. We want to be actively involved in this work. This is new in education. Therefore, we invite young people to actively participate in this project and gain knowledge in a new format,» Taalaibek Koichumanov said.