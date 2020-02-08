10:56
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow

Some districts of Bishkek will have no cold water tomorrow, on February 9. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The reason for the shutdown is repair and restoration work of the water supply system at the intersection of Akhunbaev and Abai Streets.

Water supply will be suspended from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the area bounded by Akhunbaev, Tynystanov, Mederov Streets and Ala-Archa river.

The City Hall apologizes of the inconvenience and asks the residents, institutions and organizations to stock up on drinking water.
