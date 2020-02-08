10:55
Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border is stable. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

In connection with the aggravation of the situation in Kordai district of Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan, bordering the territory of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan, checkpoints, as well as units of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic deployed at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border, have been put on alert.

Recall, a mass brawl took place between the residents of Masanchi village in Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan. According to Kazakh media, the police brought the conflict under control. A criminal case has been opened.
Conflict near Kazakhstan's border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert
