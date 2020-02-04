12:03
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

New EEC Head to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

The first official visit of the new Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich to Bishkek will take place today. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Head of the EEC will come to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. Meetings with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the Head of the Cabinet are planned within the framework of the visit.

The plans include discussion of strategic directions for development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025, approaches to removing barriers, exemptions and restrictions on the EAEU market.

«Issues related to implementation of an agreed policy and harmonization of the legislation of the EAEU countries in a number of areas of economic activity will be touched upon,» the statement says.

The candidacy of Mikhail Myasnikovich was approved by the Heads of State of the Eurasian Economic Union on December 20, 2019. In previous years, he held various government posts, including the post of the Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, the Prime Minister, the Head of the Presidential Administration, and the Head of the National Academy of Sciences. Mikhail Myasnikovich took up the duties of the head of the EEC on February 1, 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/142532/
views: 41
Print
Related
Import or export of $100,000 to EAEU countries. Customs Service's explanations
Kyrgyzstan accuses Kazakhstan of violation of EAEU norms
New regulations on fire-fighting appliances take effect in EAEU
Bishkek has lowest lamb, butter, flour, potatoes prices in EAEU
New EEC composition to be discussed at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting
EAEU countries should come to common market of finances, securities by 2025
Kyrgyzstan and Armenia show highest economic growth for 5 years in EAEU
Export of Kyrgyz products to EAEU declines by 3.6 percent
EAEU to introduce marking for perfumes, eau de toilette, tires, cameras
Customs clearance of cars. EEC Council not support extension of preferences
Popular
Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths
Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations
USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people
4 February, Tuesday
11:56
New EEC Head to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan New EEC Head to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
11:33
Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov meets with Mike Pompeo
11:12
Farid Niyazov, Ravshan Jeenbekov remanded in custody until April 9
11:01
Temporary driver's licenses must be replaced by February 15
10:53
Vulcanization points in Bishkek banned from selling old tires