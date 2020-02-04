New EEC Head to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

The first official visit of the new Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich to Bishkek will take place today. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Head of the EEC will come to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. Meetings with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the Head of the Cabinet are planned within the framework of the visit.

The plans include discussion of strategic directions for development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025, approaches to removing barriers, exemptions and restrictions on the EAEU market.

«Issues related to implementation of an agreed policy and harmonization of the legislation of the EAEU countries in a number of areas of economic activity will be touched upon,» the statement says.

The candidacy of Mikhail Myasnikovich was approved by the Heads of State of the Eurasian Economic Union on December 20, 2019. In previous years, he held various government posts, including the post of the Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, the Prime Minister, the Head of the Presidential Administration, and the Head of the National Academy of Sciences. Mikhail Myasnikovich took up the duties of the head of the EEC on February 1, 2020.