Samat Isabekov appointed Director of EEC Customs Infrastructure Department

Samat Isabekov has been appointed Director of the Customs Infrastructure Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The organization’s official website says.

He assumed his duties on December 10, 2025.

Samat Isabekov was born in 1972. He graduated from the Kyrgyz National University with a degree in law in 1995 and from the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic with a degree in international relations in 2009.

Since 1996, he has served in the customs authorities of Kyrgyzstan, holding operational and management positions. In June 2021, he was appointed Chairman of the State Customs Service. He left this position on February 19, 2025, due to a transfer to another job. He holds the special rank of Major General of the Customs Service.
