EEC explains causes of queues at Kyrgyz-Kazakh border

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) commented on the recent accumulation of freight transport at certain checkpoints along the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. According to official information, the delays are related to planned inspection measures conducted by the Kazakh side.

Kazakh authorities stated that the intensified checks are targeted and temporary, aimed primarily at maintaining border order and preventing the illegal circulation of goods that could threaten national security.

«Astana highly values the good-neighborly relations with brotherly Kyrgyzstan, a strategic partner and ally. Kazakhstan hopes for understanding and continued cooperation to prevent illegal actions that harm the economies and international reputations of both countries,» the statement reads.

The EEC emphasized that these measures fall solely within the national competence of the EAEU member states and do not affect the processes of Eurasian integration. Within the Union, mutual trade is free of customs, transport, sanitary, veterinary, and quarantine-phytosanitary controls, with the exception of cases expressly provided for by EAEU law.

The Commission added that combating the shadow trade of goods remains a priority. To minimize risks and reduce the need for additional inspections, mechanisms such as tracking seals, traceability, and product labeling have been introduced, alongside efforts to improve the quality of customs control.
