Almaz Davletov appointed Deputy Head of EEC Veterinary Measures Department

Almaz Davletov has been appointed Deputy Director of the Department of Sanitary, Phytosanitary, and Veterinary Measures at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The EEC reported.

He was born in 1987 and holds two master’s degrees. In 2013, he graduated from the Jusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University with a degree in law. In 2021, he graduated from Wageningen University and Research (Netherlands) with a degree in food safety, specializing in food law and food regulation.

He worked in the field of regulatory and expert support for food enterprises on issues of food safety and compliance with legal requirements.

Since January 12, 2026, he has been working at the Eurasian Economic Commission.
