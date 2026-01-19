Almaz Abdekirov appointed Deputy Head of EEC Macroeconomic Policy Department

Almaz Abdekirov has been appointed Deputy Director of the Eurasian Economic Commission’s Macroeconomic Policy Department. The EEC reported.

He was born in 1986. In 2008, he graduated from the Kyrgyz National University with a degree in applied mathematics and informatics, and in 2023, he completed a master’s degree in economics at the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He began his career in 2008 as an intern at the Ministry of Economy and by the end of 2025, he was the head of the ministry’s macroeconomic policy department.

On January 12, 2026, he was appointed Deputy Director of the Eurasian Economic Commission’s Macroeconomic Policy Department.