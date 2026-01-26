12:29
Another Kyrgyzstan’s representative appointed to EEC management

Another representative of Kyrgyzstan will join the leadership of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). According to the EEC press service, Ainura Usenbekova has been appointed Deputy Director of the Department for Entrepreneurship Development.

She was born in 1984 in Issyk-Kul region. In 2006, she graduated from Issyk-Kul State University named after Kasym Tynystanov with a degree in Tourism Management. In 2017, she completed a master’s program in Public Administration at the Academy of Management under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

She began her professional career in 2005 at a district state administration.

From 2010 to 2014, she worked in expert positions within the Government Office and the Presidential Administration.

In 2014–2016, she served as Head of the Department for Licensing and Permit Regulation and Regulatory Impact Analysis within the Directorate for Entrepreneurship Regulation, and later as Head of the Directorate for Entrepreneurship Regulation at the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In 2017–2018, she was Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the Council for Business and Entrepreneurship Development under the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

In 2018–2019, she worked as Project Coordinator for the UNDP project «Strengthening Capacities for Sustainable Development Finance in the CIS Region» in the Kyrgyz Republic.

From 2019 to 2022, she headed the Monitoring Sector of the Strategic Development Policy, Economy and Finance Department, and later served as Deputy Head of the Strategic Development Policy and Planning Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In 2022–2025, she held the position of Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It was reported earlier that Almaz Davletov was appointed Deputy Head of the EEC Department for Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures, while Almaz Abdekirov was appointed Deputy Head of the EEC Department for Macroeconomic Policy.
link: https://24.kg/english/359238/
views: 182
