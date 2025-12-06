13:32
USD 87.45
EUR 101.91
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EEC

Kyrgyzstan continues to demonstrate high GDP growth rates in 2025, EEC Minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics Daniyar Imanaliev reported at a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Participants discussed the preliminary results of economic development in the Union countries for 2025. It was noted that high GDP growth rates are maintained in three EAEU countries — Armenia (6 percent), Kazakhstan (6.3 percent), and Kyrgyzstan (10 percent). Growth has slightly slowed in Belarus and Russia.

According to Daniyar Imanaliev, the dynamics of most macroeconomic indicators in the member states remain positive.

«High growth rates persist in sectors oriented towards domestic demand, such as retail trade and construction. Unemployment in most countries remains at historically low levels,» he noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/353679/
views: 131
Print
Related
EEC again records high growth rates in housing commissioning in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP exceeds 1.4 trillion soms in first ten months of 2025
Eurasian Economic Commission Spartakiad: Kyrgyzstani among the best
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reaches 380.5 billion soms, growing by nearly 11 percent
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth expected to reach 10 percent this year
Mutual trade within EAEU grows by 9.1 percent in 2024
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 1.24 trillion soms in first nine months of 2025
EEC temporarily lifts import duties on gasoline and diesel fuel
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reaches 11 percent for eight months
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP exceeds 1 trillion soms in first eight months of 2025
Popular
National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures
Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan
Seven Kazakh Deaflympians killed in road accident on Almaty–Bishkek highway Seven Kazakh Deaflympians killed in road accident on Almaty–Bishkek highway
Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Pakistan on December 3-4 Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Pakistan on December 3-4
6 December, Saturday
12:40
Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EEC Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EE...
12:15
Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities: Scientific conference held in Bishkek
12:08
Restaurant co-founded by Kyrgyzstani opened in Hong Kong
12:01
Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty—Karakol flight
11:57
Zhogorku Kenesh, State Duma Speakers discuss CSTO Parliamentary Assembly meeting