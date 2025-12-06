Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EEC

Kyrgyzstan continues to demonstrate high GDP growth rates in 2025, EEC Minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics Daniyar Imanaliev reported at a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Participants discussed the preliminary results of economic development in the Union countries for 2025. It was noted that high GDP growth rates are maintained in three EAEU countries — Armenia (6 percent), Kazakhstan (6.3 percent), and Kyrgyzstan (10 percent). Growth has slightly slowed in Belarus and Russia.

According to Daniyar Imanaliev, the dynamics of most macroeconomic indicators in the member states remain positive.

«High growth rates persist in sectors oriented towards domestic demand, such as retail trade and construction. Unemployment in most countries remains at historically low levels,» he noted.