EEC again records high growth rates in housing commissioning in Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of this year, housing commissioning in Kyrgyzstan has increased by 34.3 percent compared to the same period in 2024. The Statistics Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) presented the data.

From January to September, 1.3 million square meters of housing were commissioned. The highest growth rates in housing commissioning among the Eurasian Union countries were recorded in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, according to the statistics.

The volume of completed construction contract work in Kyrgyzstan during this period reached 111.1 billion soms, which is 29.1 percent more than a year ago.