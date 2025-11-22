12:03
USD 87.45
EUR 100.93
RUB 1.10
English

EEC again records high growth rates in housing commissioning in Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of this year, housing commissioning in Kyrgyzstan has increased by 34.3 percent compared to the same period in 2024. The Statistics Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) presented the data.

From January to September, 1.3 million square meters of housing were commissioned. The highest growth rates in housing commissioning among the Eurasian Union countries were recorded in the Kyrgyz Republic and Armenia, according to the statistics.

The volume of completed construction contract work in Kyrgyzstan during this period reached 111.1 billion soms, which is 29.1 percent more than a year ago.
link: https://24.kg/english/351900/
views: 102
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov launches large-scale Altai project
Eurasian Economic Commission Spartakiad: Kyrgyzstani among the best
Kamchybek Tashiev and his son build houses for two families in Uzgen district
Kamchybek Tashiev presents keys to new apartments to border guards
Over 1,900 apartments to be built in Tokmok under state mortgage program
Kamchybek Tashiev presents keys to new homes to 6 families in Balykchy
96 apartments commissioned under State Mortgage Program in Tash-Kumyr
Sadyr Japarov attends opening ceremony of Asman Residence-4
Sadyr Japarov promises construction of new housing to Kara-Kul residents
Residential house prices in Bishkek grow by 35 percent for year
Popular
Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation
President explains why foreigners building China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway President explains why foreigners building China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
New law on food safety "from field to table" introduced in Kyrgyzstan New law on food safety "from field to table" introduced in Kyrgyzstan
22 November, Saturday
11:29
EEC again records high growth rates in housing commissioning in Kyrgyzstan EEC again records high growth rates in housing commissi...
11:23
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyzstan finishes in top 15 of medal standings
11:17
Kyrgyzstan to host 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers
10:59
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
10:55
Films from Kyrgyzstan nominated for Diamond Butterfly Film Award