Former Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC employee appointed to EEC

Amanat Ishimov has been appointed Deputy Director of the Department for Competition and Public Procurement Policy at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the commission’s press service reported.

Photo press service of EEC

Amanat Ishimov was born in 1984 in Bishkek. In 2006, he graduated from the Faculty of International Relations at the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University with a degree in World Economy, and also obtained a bachelor’s degree in International Logistics from the University of Arnhem and Nijmegen (Netherlands).

In 2007, he received a master’s degree in International Business and Management from the University of Westminster (United Kingdom). He holds a PhD in economics.

From 2007 to 2014, Ishimov served in the diplomatic service, working in the central office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and at the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Austria.

From 2014 to 2023, he headed the procurement planning and execution department at Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC.

Between 2023 and 2025, he worked as Chief Operating Officer of an international company in the United Arab Emirates.