Temporary driver's licenses must be replaced by February 15

Kyrgyzstanis need to replace «temporary» driver’s licenses by February 15, 2020. The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the state service, the driver’s licenses issued from July 10 to December 2019 expire in mid-February. Applications for exchange of «the temporary» driver’s licenses are accepted at the territorial divisions of Unaa state institution.

Applications are accepted in Bishkek at the address: Chokan Valikhanov Street, 2 (Ayu Grand hypermarket area), and the new driver’s licenses are issued at the Public Service Center No. 4 (1/5 Auezov Street, Dva Proraba hypermarket).