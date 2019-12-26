Driver’s licenses to be issued also on the weekend

Driver’s licenses will be issued not only on workdays, but also on the weekend — on December 28 and December 29. The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The state service reminded that applications for exchange of temporary driver’s licenses are accepted at the territorial departments of Unaa State Institution. But they are issued at the Public Service Center No. 4 at the address: Mukhtar Auezov Street, 1/5 (Dva Proraba hypermarket).

The PSC will work on Saturday and Sunday from 9.00 am until 5.00 pm.

«We draw attention to the fact that the old type driver’s licenses are valid until their expiration date. Such licenses are replaced on a voluntary basis only,» the SRS said.

The temporary driver’s licenses do not expire on December 31, 2019. By a government decree, they were extended until February 15, 2020.