Validity of temporary driver's licenses extended until February 15, 2020

In accordance with Government’s order, validity of driver’s licenses issued since July 10 with a validity period until December 31, 2019 (conditionally called «temporary») was extended until February 15, 2020. The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The driver’s licenses can be replaced by permanent ones at the territorial divisions of Unaa State Institution. Applications for exchange are accepted at the following address in Bishkek: Chokan Valikhanov Street, 2 (Ayu Grand hypermarket area). And the driver’s licenses are issued at the Public Service Center No. 4 at the address: Mukhtar Auezov Street, 1/5 (Dva Proraba hypermarket).

«Old design driver’s licenses will be valid until their expiration date. Such driver’s licenses are replaced on a voluntary basis,» the State Registration Service said.
