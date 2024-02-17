MFA tells what driver's licenses of Kyrgyzstan are invalid in Kazakhstan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) clarified the situation regarding the recognition of driver’s licenses of Kyrgyzstan on the territory of Kazakhstan.

The ministry recalled that both republics are members of the UN Vienna Convention on Road Traffic of November 8, 1968, according to which its participants mutually recognize each other’s driver’s licenses.

According to the Kazakhstan’s Law On Road Traffic, foreigners (including citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic) temporarily staying in the Republic of Kazakhstan can freely use their national driver’s licenses.

The exception is persons who have received a residence permit. Foreign citizens need to exchange their driver’s license for a Kazakh one 60 days after receiving a residence permit.

To exchange a foreign driver’s license that meets the requirements of the Convention on Road Traffic, in addition to the necessary documents (passport, license, medical certificate and payment of state duty), successful passing of theoretical exam is required.

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Republic of Kazakhstan is holding consultations with the Kazakh side on this issue.