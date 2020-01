All territorial divisions of Unaa state institution issue driver’s licenses on January 6 and January 7. The State Registration Service reported.

Its departments will work from 9.00 to 17.00. Citizens, who have received an SMS notification about readiness of a driver’s license, can come to the departments to take out them.

Driver’s licenses are issued in Bishkek at the Public Service Center (PSC No. 4) at Mukhtar Auezov Street, 1/5 (Dva Proraba hypermarket).