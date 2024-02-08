16:59
MFA: Kyrgyzstan’s driver's licenses are valid in Kazakhstan

Driver’s licenses of Kyrgyzstan are valid in Kazakhstan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

As the Foreign Ministry noted, both countries are members of the UN Vienna Convention on Road Traffic dated November 8, 1968, according to which the parties mutually recognize driver’s licenses issued on the territory of the parties.

«There are isolated cases of non-compliance with the provisions of international legislation by employees of the regional administrative police of Kazakhstan (automobile inspection), who recommend exchanging driver’s licenses for Kazakh ones in accordance with the provisions of domestic legislation,» the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry asked the Kazakh side to conduct information and awareness-raising activities with the structural units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, located in remote areas, on the validity of driver’s licenses of the Kyrgyz Republic on the territory of Kazakhstan.

«Following the negotiations, the Kazakh side reported on the necessary information work and asked to inform about each such case for joint response,» the ministry added.

Earlier, deputy Emil Toktoshev said at a meeting of Parliament that citizens of Kyrgyzstan who have a residence permit in Kazakhstan are prohibited from driving with driver’s licenses of Kyrgyzstan.
