Introduction of electronic driver's licenses planned in Bishkek

Introduction of electronic driver’s licenses and vehicle registration certificates is planned in Bishkek. Press service of the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The pilot project will be launched in the capital; it is designed for a year. Its implementation will not entail allocation of money from the republican budget.

«The use of a pilot software solution for identification of persons driving vehicles will allow in the future to switch to an electronic form of driving licenses and certificates of registration of vehicles through a mobile application,» the SRS notes.

The state service also added that previously purchased tablet computers would be used in the work of the traffic police officers.