Citizens of Tajikistan use Kyrgyz driver's licenses in Moscow

Citizens of Tajikistan use Kyrgyz driver’s licenses in Moscow. Deputy Marlen Mamataliev announced at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, citizens of Tajikistan mostly forge Kyrgyz driver’s licenses.

«Citizens of Kyrgyzstan have the opportunity to work with national driver’s licenses. The Tajiks take advantage of this by falsifying documents. The State Registration Service should provide a list of citizens who have a driver’s license and detect fake documents. The relevant services should initiate proceedings on this matter,» the deputy said.
