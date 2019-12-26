10:27
SRS divides departments for submission of documents, issue of driver’s licenses

The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan has divided departments for submission of documents for driver’s licenses and their issue. Press service of the SRS reported.

The decision was made due to the large flow of appeals to Unaa State Institution and to reduce the queues. Driver’s licenses can be obtained in the building of Public Services Center at the address: Auezov Street, 1/5 (Dva Proraba hypermarket).

Acceptance and processing of documents is carried out at Unaa department at the address: Lebedinovka village, Pobeda Avenue, 121B.

Acceptance of application forms for issue of new type driver’s licenses started from December 9. The term for their production is four working days, excluding the day of receipt of documents. An applicant will receive an SMS notification about readiness of the document to a mobile number.

Earlier, citizens complained about long queues and asked to optimize the work of Unaa State Institution.
