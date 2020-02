A trolleybus hit a girl at the intersection of Moskovskaya and Togolok Moldo Streets in Bishkek. Video of the traffic accident was posted by Facebook user Adilet Nogoibaev.

According to the eyewitness, the girl crossed the road at a green traffic light, and the trolleybus driver jumped a red light.

Ambulance doctors arrived at the scene, the victim received first aid.

«The trolleybus was moving at high speed. The girl was in the headphones and did not hear the signal,» the user said.