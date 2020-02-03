Kyrgyzstan to assist China in fight against coronavirus

Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Healthcare and Emergency Situations need to work out the issue of providing humanitarian assistance to Chinese partners. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a meeting of the emergency response center on prevention of the spread of coronavirus. The Information Department of the Government Office reported.

Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, the Minister of Health, said that there were no confirmed cases of the virus in the republic, the epidemiological situation was stable.

According to him, in the near future, Kyrgyz doctors expect to receive special reagents from Russian and Chinese colleagues that can detect coronavirus within a few hours.

The head of Government instructed to continue intensified monitoring of the epidemiological situation in the country and pointed out the need to ensure precise implementation of a set of preventive measures. He noted that this issue was under the control of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The Chinese authorities are taking active measures to stop the spread of the virus and minimize damage from it. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

«We are focused on close cooperation with the Chinese side in order to quickly overcome the coronavirus infection,» he said.

The number of deaths from a new coronavirus in China has reached 362. The number of patients with 2019-nCoV pneumonia in the PRC has increased to 17,205 people.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of the infection was animals that were sold on the local market.