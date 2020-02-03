17:45
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to get additional 30 mln soms due to coronavirus

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan asks for additional allocation of 30 million soms for the epidemiological fund. It was announced at a meeting of the Committee on Budget and Finances of the Parliament.

As a Deputy Health Minister Madamin Karataev told 24.kg news agency, it is planned to purchase disinfectants and medicines at the expense of these money.

«The fund finances anti-epidemiological measures. We additionally requested money in connection with an outbreak of coronavirus, the committee approved it. We will draw up the necessary documents,» he said.

The deputy minister reminded that sanitary and quarantine work has been stepped up at checkpoints on the state border, thermal imagers are used, isolated wards have been prepared in hospitals.

The number of deaths from a new coronavirus in China has reached 362. The number of patients with 2019-nCoV pneumonia in the PRC has increased to 17,205 people.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of the infection was animals that were sold on the local market.
