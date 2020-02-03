Russia to provide EAEU, CIS countries with test systems to diagnose coronavirus

In order to assist the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States in prevention of import and spread of the coronavirus infection 2019-nCoV, Russia donates its laboratory diagnostics means developed by Rospotrebnadzor specialists.

On February 1-2, the required number of Russian 2019-nCoV test systems have been sent to Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Their delivery to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is expected.

The delivery of the test systems to the states of the Eurasian region is carried out as part of the implementation by Rospotrebnadzor of measures to support neighboring countries in building capacity to combat the infectious diseases threat.

Interaction in the field of countering epidemics, including free supply of modern diagnostic and prevention of infections means, makes a significant contribution to ensuring sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population and protecting public health in the Eurasian space, Rospotrebnadzor website says.