14:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Russia to provide EAEU, CIS countries with test systems to diagnose coronavirus

In order to assist the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States in prevention of import and spread of the coronavirus infection 2019-nCoV, Russia donates its laboratory diagnostics means developed by Rospotrebnadzor specialists.

On February 1-2, the required number of Russian 2019-nCoV test systems have been sent to Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Their delivery to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is expected.

The delivery of the test systems to the states of the Eurasian region is carried out as part of the implementation by Rospotrebnadzor of measures to support neighboring countries in building capacity to combat the infectious diseases threat.

Interaction in the field of countering epidemics, including free supply of modern diagnostic and prevention of infections means, makes a significant contribution to ensuring sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population and protecting public health in the Eurasian space, Rospotrebnadzor website says.

  • The number of deaths from a new coronavirus in China has reached 362. The number of patients with 2019-nCoV pneumonia in the PRC has increased to 17,205 people.
link: https://24.kg/english/142427/
views: 91
Print
Related
Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan supports flash mob against coronavirus
Number of victims of new coronavirus in China increasing
New virus in China: 18 Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Wuhan
First death from coronavirus registered outside of China
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 304 people
Kyrgyzstan closes state border with China
Apple closes all stores in China due to coronavirus
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people
Two cases of coronavirus registered in Russia
Foreign Ministry works out options for evacuation of Kyrgyzstanis from China
Popular
Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths
Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people
USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries
3 February, Monday
14:21
Kyrgyz passports sold on Russian website Kyrgyz passports sold on Russian website
14:10
Russia to provide EAEU, CIS countries with test systems to diagnose coronavirus
13:56
Lexus crashes into pole in Myrza-Aka village, seven people killed
13:51
Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan supports flash mob against coronavirus
12:14
Koi-Tash events: Two more suspects enter into plea bargain