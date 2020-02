Foreigner, wanted for involvement in the activities of international terrorist organizations in Syria, was detained in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A 38-year-old citizen of one of the Central Asian countries A. N. was arrested as part of counter-terrorism measures in Bishkek.

The detainee was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Investigative activities are underway.