Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world

Kyrgyzstan has been recognized as one of the safest countries in the world, according to the 2025 Global Terrorism Index.

The country ranks 100th with a zero terrorism threat score.

In terms of safety, Kyrgyzstan outperformed Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Turkey, the UAE, China, and Russia, as well as Western nations including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Spain.

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan also share the 100th place in the index.

The top 10 countries with a very high level of terrorism include Burkina Faso, Pakistan, Syria, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia, Israel, Afghanistan, and Cameroon.

The report notes a negative trend: the number of countries that recorded terrorist attacks this year increased from 58 to 66.
