Kyrgyzstan stands against terrorism, extremism, Islamophobia — MFA

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev took part in the annual coordination meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting addressed pressing issues and challenges facing the Islamic world, as well as prospects for further development of OIC member states. Special attention was paid to ensuring security and stability in several regions and countries of the Muslim ummah.

In his remarks, Jeenbek Kulubaev emphasized that Kyrgyzstan advocates peaceful settlement of conflicts and called on the international community to unite for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for resolving the Palestinian—Israeli conflict in line with UN resolutions, based on the principle of «two states for two peoples.»

He underlined that Kyrgyzstan has always stood for respect of universally recognized norms and principles of international law enshrined in the UN Charter and other key documents. He also highlighted the importance of efforts to strengthen the organization’s capacity in peacebuilding, preventive diplomacy, mediation, as well as in combating terrorism, extremism, and Islamophobia.