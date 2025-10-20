12:40
SCNS detains author of terrorist threats in Bishkek

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan detained the author of a message threatening to carry out a terrorist attack in Bishkek, the committee’s press service reported.

During investigative operations, it was established that Ukrainian citizen Yaroslav Ovsyuk had created a Telegram channel called Horror of Bishkek, later renamed to AVERSION. Through this channel, information about possible terrorist attacks in schools and shopping centers across the city has been actively spread.

An audio message was discovered in this Telegram channel, in which a user under the nickname «ayana» expressed intentions to blow up several shopping centers in Bishkek, including GUM, TSUM, Bishkek Park, Dordoi Plaza, Asia Mall, and Tommy Mall.

The message caused public panic, generated widespread concern, and risked destabilizing the social situation in the capital.

On October 17, 2025, as part of a criminal case opened under Article 252 (Threat of committing an act of terrorism) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, the author of the audio message — citizen of Kyrgyzstan G.A.K. — was identified and detained. She was placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS.

The State Committee warned that such actions carry criminal liability and urged citizens, including teenagers, to refrain from spreading false or provocative information related to terrorist threats.
link: https://24.kg/english/347753/
views: 206
