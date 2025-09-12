16:41
USD 87.45
EUR 102.25
RUB 1.03
English

Cabinet discusses risks of terrorist financing and money laundering

The 15th meeting of the Commission on combating the financing of terrorist activities and money laundering took place. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The key issue on the agenda was the approval of the report on the national risk assessment of terrorist financing and money laundering for 2022-2024.

Opening the meeting, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev emphasized that the national risk assessment is an important tool for identifying vulnerabilities and developing effective counteraction strategies. «We must constantly improve the system and strengthen cooperation both domestically and internationally,» he noted.

The commission members discussed the report in detail, paying attention to the analysis of threats and vulnerabilities, including the risks associated with new financial technologies — virtual assets and electronic payment systems.

Following the meeting, instructions were given to heads of state bodies to strengthen interdepartmental cooperation and improve the efficiency of work to identify and suppress suspicious financial transactions. The decisions were recorded in the protocol with set deadlines for implementation.
link: https://24.kg/english/343305/
views: 152
Print
Related
Tashiev at RATS SCO meeting: Kyrgyzstan is waging fight against terrorism
SCNS reports detention of ISIS member in Kyrgyzstan
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules
Kyrgyz Foreign Minister stresses need for cooperation in fight against terrorism
Three men detained on suspicion of laundering proceeds from 1-Xbet online casino
Taliban removed from list of terrorist organizations in Russia
Kyrgyzstan ranks 100th in Global Terrorism Index 2025
30 members of terrorist cell detained in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 3 years in prison in Moscow for justifying terrorism
Over 200 false reports of terrorism registered for two years — SCNS
Popular
Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools
IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn
Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
12 September, Friday
16:08
Cabinet simplifies rules for appointing school, college, kindergarten directors Cabinet simplifies rules for appointing school, colleg...
16:03
Both sides of tunnel being paved on Too-Ashuu pass
15:59
Islamic finance increases by 61 percent in Kyrgyzstan
15:54
Court bailiffs arrive at Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village
15:48
Cabinet discusses risks of terrorist financing and money laundering