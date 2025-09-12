Cabinet discusses risks of terrorist financing and money laundering

The 15th meeting of the Commission on combating the financing of terrorist activities and money laundering took place. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The key issue on the agenda was the approval of the report on the national risk assessment of terrorist financing and money laundering for 2022-2024.

Opening the meeting, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev emphasized that the national risk assessment is an important tool for identifying vulnerabilities and developing effective counteraction strategies. «We must constantly improve the system and strengthen cooperation both domestically and internationally,» he noted.

The commission members discussed the report in detail, paying attention to the analysis of threats and vulnerabilities, including the risks associated with new financial technologies — virtual assets and electronic payment systems.

Following the meeting, instructions were given to heads of state bodies to strengthen interdepartmental cooperation and improve the efficiency of work to identify and suppress suspicious financial transactions. The decisions were recorded in the protocol with set deadlines for implementation.