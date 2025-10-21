18:25
USD 87.45
EUR 101.62
RUB 1.08
English

Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a citizen A.Ch.K. who was recruited via the Telegram messaging app by members of the international terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS). The SCNS press center reported.

According to the press center, the man studied the ideology of terrorist groups online, attempted to travel to combat zones, and sought to acquire firearms.

He actively distributed videos featuring the symbols of the banned organization on social media.

During a search of his place of residence, extremist literature, an ISIS flag, and an unauthorized traumatic pistol were found.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 255 (Participation in a terrorist organization) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee has been placed in pretrial detention facility No. 27 in Karakol. Investigative measures are underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/347989/
views: 43
Print
Related
SCNS detains author of terrorist threats in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan stands against terrorism, extremism, Islamophobia — MFA
Cabinet discusses risks of terrorist financing and money laundering
Tashiev at RATS SCO meeting: Kyrgyzstan is waging fight against terrorism
SCNS reports detention of ISIS member in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz Foreign Minister stresses need for cooperation in fight against terrorism
ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan
Taliban removed from list of terrorist organizations in Russia
Kyrgyzstan ranks 100th in Global Terrorism Index 2025
30 members of terrorist cell detained in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3 Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3
Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides
Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems
Foreign students leaving Kyrgyzstan: Number of visas drops fourfold Foreign students leaving Kyrgyzstan: Number of visas drops fourfold
21 October, Tuesday
18:18
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
18:11
SCNS detains customs inspectors of Bishkek FEZ
17:25
Arsenal of weapons confiscated from former police officer in Mailuu-Suu
17:09
Unpaid fines to block driver’s license and property registration
17:04
French wildlife photographers visit Besh-Aral Nature Reserve