Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a citizen A.Ch.K. who was recruited via the Telegram messaging app by members of the international terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS). The SCNS press center reported.

According to the press center, the man studied the ideology of terrorist groups online, attempted to travel to combat zones, and sought to acquire firearms.

He actively distributed videos featuring the symbols of the banned organization on social media.

During a search of his place of residence, extremist literature, an ISIS flag, and an unauthorized traumatic pistol were found.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 255 (Participation in a terrorist organization) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee has been placed in pretrial detention facility No. 27 in Karakol. Investigative measures are underway.