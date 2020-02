Driver of Lexus ES300 car lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road and crashed into an electric pole on February 3 at about 3.30 in Myrza-Ake village, Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The car caught fire.

A fire team and ambulance doctors left for the scene. The fire was extinguished at 4.35.

Bodies of seven men were found in the car (they are being identified).