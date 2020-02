Detained members of an organized crime group were placed in a pretrial detention center in Osh city. The Internal Affairs Department of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Such a decision was made by the city court.

«The detainees were handed a notice of suspicion of crimes under the articles «Hooliganism» and «Illegal possession of narcotic drugs.» Drugs were found during a personal search of one of the suspects,» the police said.

Recall, five members of an organized crime group were detained in Osh city on January 29. According to preliminary data, they are involved in beating an athlete. The victim himself refuses to write a statement to the police.