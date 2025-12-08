Criminal gang involved in robberies and smuggling exposed in Kyrgyzstan

Officers of the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan have uncovered a stable organized criminal group operating in southern Kyrgyzstan. According to law enforcement agencies, the group was founded by G.M., known in criminal circles by the nickname Musa.

Investigators revealed that since 2012, members of the gang have been involved in extortion of money from entrepreneurs, as well as committing robberies and armed attacks in Jalal-Abad, Osh, and Batken regions.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 262 of the Criminal Code for the creation of a criminal organization. Operational measures also revealed the gang’s involvement in smuggling of goods, transporting drugs, and moving stolen vehicles through Batken region to Tajikistan.