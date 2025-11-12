13:44
SCNS detains active member of organized crime group in Turkey

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained an active member of an organized crime group of Kylych Dosonov, aka Dodik, in Turkey and transported him back to his home country under guard. The SCNS press center reported.

According to it, a criminal case has been opened against M.D.M., 41, native of Jalal-Abad, for a crime under Part 4 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (large-scale fraud).

The investigation established that the detainee fraudulently acquired land plots from citizens and then sold them to third parties. He also received an apartment from a Manas construction company to finance the criminal group’s activities.

The man has a previous conviction for armed robbery.

The SCNS calls on all victims of the detainee’s illegal actions to call the helpline: 0995 01 22 10.
