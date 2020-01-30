Members of organized crime group arrested in Osh city

Police arrested five members of an organized crime group in Osh city. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

All the detainees are registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as members of an organized crime group. They are suspected of hooliganism.

«Four people live in Osh region, one of them — in Osh. Pre-trial proceedings have begun, investigative measures are being conducted,» the police department said.

Own sources informed 24.kg news agency that the detainees were involved in beating of an athlete. This version is being checked. The victim himself refuses to write a statement to the police.