11:31
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Members of organized crime group arrested in Osh city

Police arrested five members of an organized crime group in Osh city. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

All the detainees are registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as members of an organized crime group. They are suspected of hooliganism.

«Four people live in Osh region, one of them — in Osh. Pre-trial proceedings have begun, investigative measures are being conducted,» the police department said.

Own sources informed 24.kg news agency that the detainees were involved in beating of an athlete. This version is being checked. The victim himself refuses to write a statement to the police.
link: https://24.kg/english/142067/
views: 22
Print
Related
Organized crime group member placed in pretrial detention center in Osh
Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh
Police arrest members of organized crime group in Issyk-Kul region
Police Lieutenant Colonel turns out to be organizer of criminal group
Interior Minister voices number of organized crime groups’ members in Kyrgyzstan
Member of organized crime group with grenade detained in Chui region
Active members of organized crime group detained in Bishkek
Popular
Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan
New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended
Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
30 January, Thursday
11:22
Members of organized crime group arrested in Osh city Members of organized crime group arrested in Osh city
11:12
Number of coronavirus cases in China overtakes SARS
11:01
Guarantee Fund helps businessmen to take 921 mln soms of loans
10:46
Kyrgyzstani spreads fake news about coronavirus in Moscow
10:20
Matraimovs’ lawsuit against media to be considered by Sverdlovsky District Court
29 January, Wednesday
18:24
Six more students arrived from China quarantined
18:06
Erkin Checheibaev dismissed from post of Deputy Minister of Health
18:00
Lawyer tells about withdrawal of material claims to 24.kg news agency
17:43
Minibus driver knocks down and kills elderly woman in Bishkek
17:39
Kairat Osmonaliev to be held accountable for knowingly false information