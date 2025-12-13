18:14
Organized crime group member detained on suspicion of weapons theft

A citizen registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan as a member of an organized crime group was detained in Chui region during an Anti-Racket raid on suspicion of weapons theft. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the press service, K.U., a Bishkek resident, 33, filed a complaint with the Moskovsky District Department of Internal Affairs requesting action against unknown individuals. According to the complainant, on December 10, 2025, between 5:33 p.m. and 6:22 p.m., near Steak Room café in the village of Aleksandrovka, assailants smashed the rear left window of his Toyota Camry 70. A briefcase containing a wallet with $200, two passports, and an MP-471 air pistol (No. 2147100230) was stolen from the vehicle. The suspects fled after committing the crime.

This incident has been registered, and a criminal case has been opened under Article 205 (Theft) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the Anti-Racket raid, police officers from the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region detained the suspect, citizen A.E., 34, who is registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic as a member of an organized criminal group. In accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, he was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The stolen pistol was seized and recognized as evidence.

The detainee’s possible involvement in other crimes is currently being investigated. The investigation is ongoing.
