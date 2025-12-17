SCNS detains businessman suspected of financing Kolbaev's crime group

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) continues to identify individuals involved in the financing of organized crime groups. As part of these efforts, businessman S.K.K., suspected of systematically financing the organized crime group of the late Kamchybek Asanbek (Kolbaev), was detained. The State Committee’s press center reported.

According to the SCNS, S.K.K. had close ties with the liquidated crime boss Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchy Kolbaev) and K. Dosonov. To strengthen his influence and gain support among residents of Osh region and the city of Osh, the businessman transferred monthly funds to them.

It is reported that, with the assistance of these individuals, S.K.K. organized a stable scheme for smuggling fuel and lubricants into Kyrgyzstan.

Furthermore, according to SCNS, the detainee, with the support of members of the organized crime group, resorted to their «services» to exert physical pressure on individuals with whom he had conflicts.

Investigative efforts are currently ongoing, and other possible instances of illegal activity and the individuals involved are being identified.