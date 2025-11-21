Kyrgyzstan plans to toughen penalties for participation in organized crime

A bill amending the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan has been prepared, aimed at strengthening the fight against organized and transnational crime. The document proposes expanding the definition of criminal groups and increasing penalties for participation in them.

The draft proposes new articles on forms of complicity. The definitions of organized groups and criminal organizations are clarified, and separate categories of transnational associations whose activities involve citizens of several countries or influence on law and order outside the country are introduced.

The penalties for organizers and participants in organized crime groups are significantly increased.

The proposed sentence for creating or leading an organized group ranges from seven to ten years in prison with confiscation of property.

For participation, the sentence ranges from five to eight years. In cases of violence, threats, abuse of official position, weapons, or monopolization of economic activity, the sentence increases to 15 years.

A separate article is being introduced for transnational criminal organizations. Organizing these crimes would be punishable by 10 −13 years in prison with confiscation of property, while participation would be punishable by 8-12 years.

If officials are involved in the criminal activity, the penalty is increased to fifteen years.

The bill also introduces criminal liability for promoting criminal ideology. Public calls, justification of criminal behavior, or declaring one’s status as a criminal will be punishable by a fine from 100,000 to 200,000 soms or imprisonment for up to five years.

It is also proposed to establish liability for individuals with a recognized position in the criminal hierarchy. Confirming or failing to deny such status would be punishable by up to ten years in prison, while coordinating the activities of criminal groups would be punishable by up to twelve years.

Penalties for money laundering are being tightened.

Participation in large-scale money laundering would be punishable by up to five years in prison, while participation in especially large-scale money laundering or involvement in organized crime would be punishable by five to twelve years in prison with confiscation of property. A large-scale offense is an amount of 50,000 soms or more, while an especially large offense — from 100,000 soms or more.

The law also increases penalties for obstructing the work of prosecutors and investigators. Specifically, pressure, threats, or destruction of property are punishable by 2-8 years behind bars, while abuse of official position or the involvement of armed groups carries a sentence from five to twelve years in prison.