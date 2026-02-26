Methamphetamine supply channel, criminal group dismantled in Kyrgyzstan

Officers of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, together with the State Committee for National Security and law enforcement agencies of neighboring countries, carried out a special operation to dismantle a transnational organized criminal group involved in drug trafficking, the service’s press office reported.

In January 2026, law enforcement officers seized 8 kilograms of methamphetamine. This amounts to more than 50,000 doses with a market value exceeding 53 million soms.

The case was registered under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale).

The investigation is ongoing to identify other members of the criminal scheme and possible financing channels.