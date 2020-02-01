Head of State Environmental Safety Inspectorate Dzholdoshbek Dzhunushev fired

Director of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, Dzholdoshbek Dzhunushev, has been relieved of his post. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

Related news Number of officials of Kyrgyzstan reprimanded

The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Recall, the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan recommended dismissal of Dzholdoshbek Dzhunushev from the post of the Director of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety for the lack of control over the activities of his subordinates, which led to official crimes by employees of the State Inspection. In December 2019, six officials of the inspectorate were detained and placed in a pre-trial detention center by the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security. During the planned activities, a stable corruption scheme in the activities of the State Inspectorate was revealed and suppressed.