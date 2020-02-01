12:14
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Head of State Environmental Safety Inspectorate Dzholdoshbek Dzhunushev fired

Director of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, Dzholdoshbek Dzhunushev, has been relieved of his post. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

Related news
Number of officials of Kyrgyzstan reprimanded
The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Recall, the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan recommended dismissal of Dzholdoshbek Dzhunushev from the post of the Director of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety for the lack of control over the activities of his subordinates, which led to official crimes by employees of the State Inspection. In December 2019, six officials of the inspectorate were detained and placed in a pre-trial detention center by the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security. During the planned activities, a stable corruption scheme in the activities of the State Inspectorate was revealed and suppressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/142313/
views: 92
Print
Related
Erkin Checheibaev dismissed from post of Deputy Minister of Health
Deputy Head of Government Office of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
Kurbanbai Iskandarov relieved of post of Special Representative for Borders
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan dismisses heads of 6 districts
Illegal dismissal of state officials causes damage to budget of 2.4 million soms
At least 84 people fired from public service with cause in Kyrgyzstan
Six heads in Chui, Jalal-Abad and Issyk-Kul regions of Kyrgyzstan to be fired
Deputy Heads of General Staff, State Committee for Defense Affairs dismissed
Minister of Labor and Social Development dismissed
Kyrgyzstan faction recommends PM to dismiss head of State Construction Agency
Popular
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
China predicts peak of coronavirus outbreak China predicts peak of coronavirus outbreak
New virus in China: Situation in Kyrgyzstan is under control of President New virus in China: Situation in Kyrgyzstan is under control of President
Kyrgyzstan intends to impose ban on import of agricultural products from China Kyrgyzstan intends to impose ban on import of agricultural products from China
1 February, Saturday
11:49
Kyrgyzstan receives gold award of Wanderlust Travel Magazine Kyrgyzstan receives gold award of Wanderlust Travel Mag...
11:20
Arrested crime group members placed in pretrial detention center in Osh
11:13
Salary of patrol police in Bishkek increased by 40 percent
11:06
Head of State Environmental Safety Inspectorate Dzholdoshbek Dzhunushev fired
10:28
Two cases of coronavirus registered in Russia