Mayor of Bishkek fires head of Oktyabrsky district and his deputy

A scheduled meeting was held at Bishkek City Hall to review the results of a site inspection at Orto-Sai market. The City Hall reported.

The mayor expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the market.

«Despite work carried out throughout the year to improve and beautify the area, it was not regularly monitored by the responsible agencies. As a result, the situation has returned to its previous state: unregulated trading has resumed, and the overall appearance of the area has deteriorated,» the statement reads.

Following the meeting, the following decisions were made:

Kubandyk Akmatbekov, Head of the Organizational and Control Department of the City Hall, has been dismissed;

Zhanybek Orozaliev, Head of Oktyabrsky district, has been dismissed;

Mairambek Adylbekov, First Deputy Head of Oktyabrsky district, has been dismissed.

Disciplinary actions have been issued for inadequate oversight and improper performance of duties:

reprimands to Deputy Mayors Azamat Kadyrov and Ramiz Aliev;

reprimand to Asylbek uulu Bakai, Head of City Road and Transport Infrastructure municipal enterprise, and Mirlanbek Taalaibekov, Head of the Municipal Inspectorate.

A review has also been initiated to assess the suitability of the head of the Economy and Finance Department of Oktyabrsky District Administration for his position.